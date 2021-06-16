Russia, China prepare inter-governmental agreement on creation of joint lunar station

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia and China develop an inter-governmental agreement for the construction of a joint lunar base, Roscosmos Deputy CEO Sergey Savelyev said during the presentation of a roadmap for construction of the lunar station at the GLEX-2021 conference.

"Certainly, the development of the necessary international legal groundwork has already begun. We have already signed the Russian-Chinese inter-governmental memorandum on the creation of the international lunar station. Right now, we develop an inter-governmental agreement on this issue," he said.

Savelyev noted that further documents would be developed, regulating all necessary parameters, as more partners would join the project.

"I mean the principles of project management, participation, investments, and so on," he explained.

The Global Space Exploration conference was initially supposed to take place in St. Petersburg in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The forum takes place in a different country each year. This year, it takes place in St. Petersburg, between June 14 and 18.