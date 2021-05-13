Some 3,900 satellites operational in near-Earth space, says research center

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Around 3,900 satellites are operational in near-Earth orbits, and about 2,800 ones are defunct, Head of the Information Analytical Center at the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (TsNIIMash, part of the space agency Roscosmos) Igor Bakaras, told TASS in an interview.

"The number of operational satellites in near-Earth space is about 3,900," Bakaras said.

The specialist noted that in recent years, a considerable increase in the number of space satellites has been observed, as large satellite clusters were launched into low orbits. Starlink and OneWeb orbited 1,000 and 100 satellites respectively.

Another 2,800 satellites orbiting the Earth are defunct.

"The breakdown of space waste looks like this: defunct space satellites (about 2,800, or 15% of the total amount), boosters and last stages of space rockets (about 2,300, or 13%), fragments of spacecraft, boosters and terminal stage vehicles and individual parts and components, including screws, nuts, and so forth. (about 13,000, or 72%)," Bakaras said.

The overall number of items measuring more than 10 centimeters in size, being monitored by the Automated System of Warning of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space exceeds 24,500, including 18,300 pieces of space debris, which is 75% of all space objects being monitored.