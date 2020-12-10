Nornickel: Great Norilsk Expedition will introduce regulations for businesses in Arctic

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Recommendations from the Great Norilsk Expedition will form the basis for regulations of doing business in the Arctic, Nornickel’s Senior Vice President on Sustainable Development Andrei Bugrov said during a presentation of the expedition’s results on Thursday.

“This work, probably, will result in regulations for doing business in the Arctic regions with a very fragile ecosystem,” he said. “Probably, even legal acts. The recommendations will form the basis for the actions, which we will undertake.”

He confirmed plans to revegetate the contaminated soil, to process the collected contaminated soil and to process diesel fuel.

“This will take quite a long time, as we face a big task – to restore the biodiversity in the region of the anthropogenic accident,” he said. “This task is set for years to come.”

Expedition to Taimyr

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences has sent to the Taimyr Peninsula, at the invitation of Nornickel, a big scientific expedition to conduct a large-scale examination of the area. Scientists will use the expedition’s results to present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points were watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnaya and Lake Pyasino. In August, experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch collected samples of soils, plants and sediments and began tests at the institutes’ labs.