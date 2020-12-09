Media: Chinese research institutes ink major agreements on scientific personnel in Sanya

SANYA, December 9. /TASS/. Representatives of management at several Chinese research institutes signed a number of agreements on scientific specialists and effective redistribution of resources in the agricultural sector during the forum of cross-border innovation, held in Hainan's Sanya, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the news outlet, the conference participants agreed to create a center for the development of human resources at Hainan's Free Trade Port, an international platform for the optimization of biological resources, and promote cooperation in a number of promising areas of modern tropical agriculture. Moreover, during the event, the Chinese Ministry of Labor and Social Security announced the opening of five national research facilities on Hainan, where specialists with the highest scientific degrees will be working.

As the local authorities specified, the signed agreements will accelerate the formation of an "integrated structure involving government agencies, commercial, financial and public organizations", allowing the intensive use of biological resources. It is expected that this will help to outline new important areas for cooperation, which will be carried out with the active participation of foreign partners.

The Forum "Cross-Border Innovation for the Formation of Hainan's Free Trade Port" was organized by the Chinese Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the provincial administration and the Sanya City Hall in cooperation with Beijing Tsinghua University, Hainan Human Resources Development Department. One of the main goals of this conference is to stimulate interdepartmental and interdisciplinary cooperation, to remove boundaries. The event was attended by representatives of more than 200 research organizations, enterprises and universities.