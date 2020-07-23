Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-15 resupply ship blasts off from Baikonur

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Progress MS-15 resupply ship blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport towards the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced in its live broadcast on Thursday.

This is the second launch of the Russian freighter to the International Space Station in 2020 and Russia’s first summer launch this year.

In about nine minutes after the lift-off, the space freighter was delivered into orbit. The Progress MS-15 will approach the orbital outpost using an ultra-short scheme: the resupply ship is scheduled to dock to the Pirs module of the space station’s Russian segment after two orbits (in three hours and 21 minutes).

The docking operation is expected to proceed in the automated mode under the control of specialists of Russia’s Flight Control Center from Earth and ISS cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner from outer space.

The Progress MS-15 is due to deliver about 2.6 tonnes of supplies to the orbital outpost, including tanks with water and oxygen cylinders, fuel for the refueling system, kits for space experiments, sanitary and hygienic items, clothing, medicines and standard foot rations.

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the possibility of postponing two space launches on July 23 and 30 over the pandemic was not considered. The Baikonur spaceport continued operating in the normal mode, despite tighter restrictions in the nearby town of the same name over the pandemic. The Roscosmos head personally attended the launch of the Progress MS-15 resupply ship at the Baikonur spaceport.