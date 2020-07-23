Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket delivers Progress MS-15 resupply ship into orbit

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A Progress MS-15 space freighter with supplies for the International Space Station (ISS) separated from the third stage of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and started its autonomous flight towards the orbital outpost, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced in its live broadcast on Thursday.

The Progress MS-15 will approach the orbital outpost using an ultra-short scheme: the resupply ship is scheduled to dock to the Pirs module of the space station’s Russian segment after two orbits (in three hours and 21 minutes).

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket lifted off from Site 31 (the Vostok launch pad) of the Baikonur spaceport at 5:26 p.m. Moscow time. This is the second launch of the Russian freighter to the International Space Station in 2020 and Russia’s first summer launch this year.