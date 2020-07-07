Progress MS-13 space freighter to undock from ISS on Wednesday

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress MS-13 space freighter will undock from the Pirs module of the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday to be deorbited early on Thursday, a spokesperson for Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The undocking of the Progress MS-13 space freighter from the Pirs module of the Russian ISS segment is scheduled for 21:22 Moscow time on July 8," Roscosmos said.

The spacecraft will perform the deorbit burn at 00:31 Moscow time on Thursday, with subsequent re-entry at 01:05 Moscow time.

The cargo craft blasted off atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from launch site No. 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on December 6, 2019. The space freighter carried 650 kg of propellant, 420 kg of water, 1,360 kg of dry cargo and 50 kg of oxygen in tanks for the International Space Station. The space freighter traveled to the orbital outpost under a three-day scheme.