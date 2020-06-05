Roscosmos, NASA, other space agencies to discuss Moon research on June 9

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and heads of space agencies in the US, Europe, Canada, and Japan will discuss cooperation in the Moon research via video conference on June 9, a source in the rocket and space industry told TASS.

According to the source, in particular, at the request of Head of NASA Jim Brandenstein, the issue of contributions to the implementation of the US Artemis lunar program will be raised during the talks. Participants will also discuss cooperation on the International Space Station.

In turn, Rogozin will talk about testing new Russian modules for orbital station and about work on the future manned spacecraft Orel.