Russia’s space agency to outline technical requirements for new Soyuz-6 carrier rocket

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos will shortly outline technical requirements for a new Soyuz-6 carrier rocket, CEO of the Progress Space Rocket Center Dmitry Baranov told TASS on Thursday.

"The Soyuz-6 is a medium-class carrier rocket and the requirements for it and its characteristics will soon be formulated in the technical assignment of the state corporation Roscosmos," the chief executive said.

The conceptual designing of the promising carrier rocket has not started yet, he said.

Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to create the Soyuz-6 rocket using the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle as its basis. The flight tests of the new carrier rocket are due to begin at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in 2025. Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the new Soyuz-6 carrier rocket might get the name of Amur. The new rocket may be tested at the first launch site of the Baikonur spaceport (the ‘Gagarin Start’ launch pad), he added.