MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Turkey has confirmed its intention to send astronauts to Russia for training, as follows from a report uploaded to the website of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos on Thursday following a working meeting between Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin and Turkey’s Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar.

"The Turkish side confirmed its original plans for having its astronauts trained in the Star City," the news release runs.