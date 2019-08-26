Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft redocks to another ISS module

KOROLEV /Moscow region/, August 26. /TASS/. The crew of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft has redocked it from the International Space Station’s Zvezda service module to the Poisk module, where a Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft carrying a humanoid robot failed to dock on Saturday, a TASS correspondent reported from the Russian Flight Control Center.

The redocking process, which took 25 minutes, was conducted manually by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov with the assistance of NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano.

After the redocking, experts will test the equipment that is believed to have led to the docking failure.

The docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft to the International Space Station was aborted on Saturday morning due to potential problems with a signal amplifier on the station's Kurs rendezvous system. The second docking attempt is scheduled for the morning of August 27.