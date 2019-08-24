Docking of Soyuz MS-14 with ISS postponed until August 26 - mission control center

KOROLEV /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Mission Control Center will make a second attempt to dock the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with the International Space Station (ISS) on the morning of August 26, First Deputy General Designer of Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Vladimir Solovyev, told reporters. Solovyev is responsible for flights of the Russian segment of the ISS.

"Now we plan to conduct the repeated docking on the night of Sunday to Monday, around 8-9 in the morning of August 26," Soloviev said.

According to NASA live broadcast, the docking of Soyuz-MS-14 was canceled when the spaceship was at a distance of only 60 meters from the ISS. Now, the spaceship is at a safe distance from the ISS.

The astronauts on board the ISS have been instructed to replace the amplifier of the Kurs system on board the station in which the failure was recorded.

Then a system test will be carried out to determine when the next docking attempt will be made and how it will be carried out, according to NASA’s announcer.

Earlier the announcer said that the aborted docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spaceship might be caused by a problem with an amplifier of the Kurs navigation system located on the ISS.

The spacecraft with a robot on its board was set to dock with the International Space Station at 08:31 Moscow time on August 24 after a two-day flight.