Russia’s android robot tweets about test flight proceeding in normal mode

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The humanoid robot Fedor travelling aboard a Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) under a two-day flight scheme tweeted on Thursday that the first stage of flight tests was proceeding as normal.

"The first part of the flight tests proceeded in accordance with the flight assignment. I gathered, analyzed and transmitted telemetric data to the Flight Control Center on the operation of the carrier rocket and the spacecraft’s onboard systems, overloads, the temperature and moister regime. The spacecraft is now in the designated orbit. All is proceeding in the normal mode," the robot Fedor said on its Twitter page.

Chief of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin congratulated the android robot on his Tweeter page "with the successful start of work."

A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket blasted off from the Gagarin Start launch pad of the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 06:38 Moscow time on Thursday, delivering the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with the android robot Fedor into the near-Earth orbit. The spacecraft with robot on its board is set to dock with the International Space station at 08:31 Moscow time on August 24 after a two-day flight.

Robot Fedor

The android robot Fedor, which is travelling to the orbital outpost aboard the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, has been developed by Android Technology Company and the Advanced Research Fund on a technical assignment from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry.

The android robot has received its own name of Skybot F-850 where the letter F stands for its affiliation with the Fedor family of robots.

As Roscosmos Chief Rogozin said, the Skybot F-850’s basic goals include transmitting telemetry data, determining parameters related to the flight safety, including overloads, and carrying out experiments to test the robot’s operations useful on the external side of the space station.

The robot will stay about 17 days in orbit. In general, the robot Fedor will act as an artificial cosmonaut, the Roscosmos chief said.