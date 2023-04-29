Envoy slams Poland’s move to seize Russian school building in Warsaw as unlawful

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Poland deems the Polish authorities’ move to seize the embassy’s school building in Warsaw as unlawful, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev told TASS on Saturday.

"Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic facilities may not be subject to intrusion and seizure. They [the Polish authorities] refer to judgments by Polish courts of law and we consider these rulings as unlawful and politicized. Such issues are resolved through negotiations in civilized states," the ambassador said, adding that some time ago the bailiff service demanded that the embassy vacate the school building and transfer it by April 29.

The envoy said it was not appropriate for Russian diplomats to enter into confrontation with the Polish authorities. "We have to submit and today we will bring out our staff and apartments have been prepared for them in the residential compound," Andreyev said.

Adviser-councilor at the Russian embassy in Poland Andrey Ordash told TASS earlier that the Polish authorities had demanded that the staff of the Russian school at the embassy in Warsaw vacate the building by 7 p.m. He said that there were 29 people, including children in the school.

The Russian councilor added that the Polish authorities allowed the embassy staff "to take out equipment within a week." "The response will certainly follow. We won’t leave such moves by the Poles without any reaction," the diplomat said.

The Russian embassy in Poland will lodge a protest over the Polish authorities’ intrusion into and seizure of the embassy’s school building, the ambassador said.

"We will lodge a protest to the Polish authorities and the center will make a decision on retaliatory measures," he said.