No legal way to expel Russia from UN — Russian mission

UNITED NATIONS, December 30. /TASS/. Russia cannot be expelled from the United Nations in the current legal environment, but if any legal way to do so is found, the entire system of international relations will collapse, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"I think it will be a different organization. And if, theoretically, someone finds an illegitimate way to exclude us from the United Nations - but I would like to repeat that I don’t know of such a scenario, there simply is none in the legal environment without reshaping the United Nations - but if someone does it somehow, then, of course, it will mean the collapse of the system of international relations and the UN will cease to exist as the United Nations Organization," he said in a live broadcast on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on December 20 that Kiev was looking at legal steps to strip Russia of its membership in the UN Security Council. He acknowledged, however, that it would not be an easy thing to do.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly said that it is impossible to expel Russia from the UN Security Council. The United States doesn’t think that UN rules can be changed to strip Russia of its UN Security Council membership either. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that at a briefing on December 15.