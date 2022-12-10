Russia needs to see there are no threats posed by bioresearch in post-Soviet space — envoy

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow wants to make sure that biological research in former Soviet republics poses no threat to Russia’s security, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Denis Gonchar told TASS.

"In light of revelations about military and biological activity by the United States and its allies in Ukraine, we focus on cooperation on these issues with countries in the post-Soviet space, including Transcaucasian nations," the senior Russian diplomat said in an interview. "We find it important to make sure that there are no threats posed to Russia’s security by bioresearch being conducted near our borders, especially that by the United States and other NATO members," he explained.