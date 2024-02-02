OSCE leadership conceals Kiev’s crimes against Russian civilians

VIENNA, February 2. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) remains tight-lipped about crimes committed by Kiev troops against Russian civilians, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Volgarev told a meeting of the organization’s Permanent Council.

"The OSCE leadership has set a course for completely ignoring these civilian victims, as if there have been none at all. And this is totally perplexing. At this point, this cannot be justified by accident or misinformation. This disgraceful silence casts shadow over the reputation of the entire organization," he said.

In his words, the OSCE has chosen the policy of "concealing the Kiev regime’s crimes and displaying solidarity with them." The Russian diplomat was commenting on the organization’s lack of response to Ukraine’s shelling of Belgorod, Donetsk and Gorlovka by the Ukrainian army in late 2023 and early 2024.

The diplomat also said the OSCE and its institutions showed same approaches since the start of Russia’s special military operation "in 2022 as well as over the eight years of the Donbass conflict that preceded it.".