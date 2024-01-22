PREVIEW: Presidents of Russia, Egypt to attend concrete pouring ceremony at El Dabaa NPP

MOSCOW/CAIRO, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will take part in the ceremony of beginning of pouring concrete in the foundation of the fourth reactor of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant via video conference. The power plant is being constructed on the Mediterranean coast with support from Rosatom.

According to Atomstroyexport Vice President Nikolay Vikhansky, the construction of the El Dabaa NPP is a "unique project, where four reactors are being constructed simultaneously, six months apart from each other." According to the official, a construction of such scale in steps of only six months is a record indicator. The first concrete was poured in the foundation of the reactor number 1 in July of 2022; in November, the first concrete was poured in the foundation of the reactor number 2. In May, 2023, the first concrete was poured in the foundation of the reactor number 3.

The pouring of the first concrete in the foundation of the reactor number four will mark the end of the preparatory stage and the transition of the main stage of capital construction of all power plant’s reactors. In October of 2023, Putin said that the construction of the reactor number four proceeds ahead of the schedule. The head of state noted that this is a flagship project on the African continent, underscoring that Russia will not only build the power plant, but will create an entire industry from scratch, together with Egyptian specialists.