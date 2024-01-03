Russia urges Houthi movement not to create threats to commercial vessels in Red Sea

UNITED NATIONS, January 4. /TASS/. Russia urges leaders of the Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement to stop any actions that may pose a threat to commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We categorically condemn attacks against civilian vessels, jeopardizing not merely freedom and safety of navigation but also lives and health of seamen. Furthermore, they creare additional risks and increase the instability level in the region that is already on fire," the Russian envoy to the UN said.

"We urge leaders of the Ansar Allah movement to stop any actions that can create threat to commercial ships and their crews in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, exercise restraint and demonstrate responsible behavior," the diplomat added.