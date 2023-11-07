Russia ready to assist in gasification of Kazakhstan’s north, east — Putin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia is ready to help Kazakhstan in gasification of the country’s northern and eastern regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to the country’s Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"As for Kazakhstan, Russia is ready to assist in gasification of its northern and eastern regions in accordance with the Roadmap for cooperation in the gas sector signed by Gazprom and the Government of Kazakhstan on 18 January this year," the Russian leader said.

"Currently, various options are being worked out to debug the relevant gas transmission infrastructure," he added.