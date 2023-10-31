Russian State Duma to discuss appeal on Gaza Strip to UN

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma will discuss a draft appeal to the UN over the mass killing of children and humanitarian situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, as well as some other issues on its agenda.

The appeal to the UN, international organizations and parliaments over the situation in the Gaza Strip has been prepared on the instructions of Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

The legislators intend to "urge the sides in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to immediately, without any preconditions, cease combat and halt the indiscriminate use of deadly weapons.".