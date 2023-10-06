Russian forces strike four Ukrainian command posts near Serebryanka — ministry

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian bomber aircraft carried out strikes on four Ukrainian command and observation posts near the settlement of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a spokesman for battlegroup Center told TASS on Friday.

"Bomber aircraft carried out strikes on four command and observation posts of the Ukrainian troops in the Serebryanka area," the battlegroup’s chief spokesman Alexander Savchuk said.

Also, Russian air defenses shot down three Ukrainian drones near the settlement of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).