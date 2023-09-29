BRICS parliamentary forum due in fall 2024 in St. Petersburg — speaker

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will be held in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg in 2024, said Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper chamber.

"The 10th BRICS parliamentary forum will be held in St. Petersburg in the fall of 2024, in line with the BRICS summit in Kazan," the Federation Council speaker said. "The exact dates of the <…> forum are yet to be agreed with our colleagues via diplomatic channels."

Russia will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS in 2024.

"By now, the schedule of the Russian presidency lists around two hundred events," she added.

In the speaker's words, the forum in St. Petersburg will examine legislative aspects of future economic growth in BRICS and the implementation of the group’s economic partnership strategy active until 2025.