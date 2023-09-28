Russian envoy welcomes NYT probe into Konstantinovka missile attack

NEW YORK, September 28. /TASS/. A New York Times probe into a missile attack on the city of Konstantinovka could inspire further investigations, Russian Ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek.

A missile hit a market in the city of Konstantinovka in early September, killing 16 people and leaving 32 wounded. The Ukrainian authorities blamed the attack on Russia but a number of Western experts said the video footage released by Kiev showed that the missile had come from an area controlled by Ukrainian troops. New York Times journalists conducted an investigation into the incident, coming to the conclusion that the market had been hit by a Ukrainian Buk missile.

"The publication of such articles gives us hope that not all is lost, and that US media still uphold journalistic ethics," Antonov said, as cited by Newsweek. "Professional correspondents, of whom there are many in the United States, seem to have the desire to delve deeper into various issues," he added.

The Russian envoy said he hoped that such reporting "will inspire further investigations into the Ukrainian staging in Bucha, as well as the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, and will clear thing up with the West's narrative surrounding alleged poisonings of the Skripals and Navalny, purportedly orchestrated by Russia."

"The truth faces an exceedingly thorny path in reaching the US audience," Antonov noted. "Nevertheless, the American public is prepared and even eager for an unbiased analysis of the facts. We have much to share, and rest assured, there are professionals who are both knowledgeable and passionate about their work," he stressed, adding: "The lack of such articles in the local information landscape is starkly evident." "We are ready to contribute to changing this situation for the better," the Russian ambassador concluded.