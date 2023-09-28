West seeking ceasefire to flood Ukraine with weapons, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The West is seeking a ceasefire in Ukraine in order to flood Kiev forces with weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

When asked if there were any signs that talks on Ukraine could be launched in the fall, he answered in the negative. "By spreading such instigating rumors, the West seems to be testing our readiness to accept its terms. In fact, they make no secret of their terms, which include a few months break and no agreements, except for the one on a ceasefire, as they seek to buy time to flood Ukraine with more weapons in addition to what has already been provided and is now being steadily destroyed by our armed forces," Lavrov added.

The top Russian diplomat stressed that the West had used the same logic with regard to the Minsk Agreements. "They have actually admitted that no one was going to implement the Minsk Agreements. Nor Germany nor France had such plans, and much less Ukraine," Lavrov noted.

Lavrov stated earlier that the longer Kiev delayed talks with Moscow, the more difficult it would be to reach an agreement. According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s ban on talks with Moscow should be lifted to pave the way for dialogue.