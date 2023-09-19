Moscow warns Bishkek, Dushanbe against reckless steps on border delimitation — statement

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia urges Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to refrain from harsh statements and reckless steps regarding border settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow closely monitors the development of the situation in regards to the escalated mutual rhetoric between Bishkek and Dushanbe regarding the existing controversies in border delimitation," the Ministry said. "We call on our friends and allies to refrain from harsh statements and reckless steps that can nullify the recently achieved positive results in the negotiations on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border."

The Foreign Ministry noted that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are "strategic partners and allies" of Russia, which explains Moscow’s "obvious interest" in overcoming disagreements and preventing tensions between CSTO member states in order to ensure stability in the Central Asian region.

"The Russian side believes that all existing controversies must be resolved within the existing bilateral inter-governmental commission and only via political and diplomatic means," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Considering the agreements, achieved during the meeting of presidents of Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Astana on October 13, 2022, our country reaffirms sincere readiness to provide any assistance that would be acceptable for our partners," the Ministry said. "One should remember that armed conflicts on post-Soviet territory are beneficial, first and foremost, for the ‘collective West,’ which pursues its egoistic goals that have nothing to do with the true interests of Central Asian states.".