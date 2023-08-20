Russia says its forces destroyed ammunition of Ukrainian mortar unit near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition supply point of a Ukrainian mortar unit in the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup West’s spokesman, Yaroslav Yakimkin, told TASS.

"In the course of counterbattery warfare, a Krab self-propelled artillery unit was destroyed in the area of Kupyansk. Also destroyed were a mortar unit near Stelmakhovka and a mortar unit's ammunition supply point near Kamenka," Yakimkin said.

He also said that the enemy’s assault groups of the 25th separate airborne brigade had conducted two attacks on the positions of Russian troops in the area of Novosyolovskoye settlement.

"The enemy was detected in a timely manner. By inflicting preemptive fire damage with the battlegroup’s artillery and army aviation, the attacks were thwarted. More than 20 Ukrainian servicemen were taken out," Yakimkin said.