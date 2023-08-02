Russia supports negotiating process between Baku, Stepanakert — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Moscow supports the negotiating process between Baku and Stepanakert, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We support the launch of talks between Baku and Stepanakert. This topic is on the agenda of our communication with the parties concerned," she said.

According to Zakharova, Russian peacekeepers, who used to help organize meetings between the two delegations, are ready to continue their assistance. "Russia is not advancing any preliminary conditions and is working laboriously to bring closer the side’s approaches, which seriously differ now amid the aggravation of tension in Nagorno-Karabakh," she stressed.