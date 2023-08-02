Tensions between Ukraine, Poland to grow — Kremlin spokesman

SOLNECHNOGORSK /outside Moscow/, August 2. /TASS/. The strife between Ukraine and Poland will continue to intensify, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Poles themselves have many claims to Ukraine, a wide range of historical events [between these countries], which we remember well, have also left a deep imprint on the modern state of their relations," Peskov said.

"Therefore, there is a lot of discord there, and this discord will only grow," Peskov noted.

According to Peskov, "relations between Ukraine and Poland are a complicated historical substance, no less complicated nowadays."

"Polish farmers are not very fond of Ukrainian grain, Polish citizens are not fond of spending their budget on Ukrainian refugees who have no intention at all to go back and who are stepping up demands for some privileges for themselves," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov pointed out that Moscow is "very closely" following the developments in Kiev-Warsaw relations, since "Ukraine is a country that is at the heart of the whole anti-Russian movement, and the Poles are not known for their friendliness towards us either.".