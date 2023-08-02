Africa sees Russia as partner in struggle for economic independence — Russian minister

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. African countries regard Russia as a trustworthy partner in their quest for economic independence, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

"African countries are shifting from a struggle for political sovereignty and independence to a struggle for economic sovereignty. They regard us as a trustworthy partner in these processes, willing to provide Russian businesses the opportunity to grow and prosper. And we are eager to share our knowledge and technologies," he added.

The minister said that economic cooperation with African countries has gained momentum since 2019 - mutual trade has increased for three years in a row. "Last year, it was $18 bln. It rose by 35% in the first half of the year," Reshetnikov added.

The Ministry of Economic Development also proposed to send additional employees of embassies and trade missions to Africa and to create an additional department for work with African countries in the ministry.