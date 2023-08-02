Inflation in Russia slows down to 0.13% on July 25-31 against 0.23% a week earlier

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia reached 0.13% on July 25 - July 31, 2023, according to the Russian State Statics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, a week earlier - from July 18 to 24 - inflation amounted to 0.23%.

Since the beginning of July, consumer prices in the country have increased by 0.74% and by 3.52% - since the beginning of the year.

According to statistics, prices for black tea increased by 1% during the reporting period, for pork and granulated sugar - increased by 0.7%, canned meat and fruits and berries for baby food - increased by 0.7%, pasta - by 0.6%, chicken meat - by 0.5%, semi-smoked and boiled-smoked sausages - by 0.5%, dry milk formulas for baby food - by 0.4%, beef and margarine - by 0.3%, frozen fish, sunflower oil, chicken eggs, table salt, and millet - by 0.2%

Buckwheat prices fell by 0.5%, sausages and cookies - by 0.3%, butter and wheat flour - by 0.2%, hard and soft cheeses - by 0.2%, and canned veggies for children - by 0.2%.