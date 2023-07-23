Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attack in south Donetsk area

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The advance units of Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarted a Ukrainian attack in the south Donetsk area, battlegroup spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Sunday.

"The advance units of Battlegroup East, supported by artillery, thwarted an enemy attack north-east of Urozhainoye in the south Donetsk area. The enemy retreated after suffering losses. A mortar crew was destroyed by counter-battery fire near Prechistovka," he specified.

According to Chekhov, army aircraft hit enemy troops in Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye.