Russians find it difficult to save because of gaps in financial literacy, survey reveals

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. More than half of Russians are happy with their financial management skills, a survey conducted by SberNPF reveals. The results of the survey were obtained by TASS. However, among the respondents who have gaps in financial literacy, almost every second finds it difficult to save.

According to a study conducted in June among 1,200 Russians over 18 years old, almost half of Russians experience a slight (36% of respondents answered this way) or a significant (13%) lack of knowledge in the field of financial literacy.

On the contrary, 51% of respondents said that they have the necessary skills to effectively manage their personal budget.

Of those who find it difficult to manage money, almost every second respondent (46%) admitted to being unable to make savings. Impulsive purchases are the second widespread problem. They are regularly made by more than a quarter (27%) of the respondents. Also, one in five (19%) reported that they fail to keep records of income and expenses.

The survey showed that 11% of Russians do not understand how financial products work and are afraid to invest. Every tenth (10%) could not figure out what pensions are and what they consist of. The same number (10%) reported that they forget to pay loans on time. The majority of Russians (56%) have not experienced financial losses due to a lack of personal finance management skills. However, 44% of respondents had such a negative experience. Among them, 45% overpaid for goods, 25% lost their savings, 20% missed utility bills, 15% missed regular loan payments.

When asked what was the largest financial loss, more than a third of respondents (38%) named the amount of 10,000-50,000 rubles ($110-554). For every fifth person (20%), this indicator did not exceed 5,000 rubles ($55). Also, 14% of the respondents admitted that they lost 5,000-10,000 rubles ($55-110), 17% - 100,000 rubles ($1,108) or more.