Four civilians wounded in DPR by Ukrainian artillery shelling — coordination center

DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. Four civilians including one teenager have been wounded over the last 24 hours on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, the mission of the DPR to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 48 facts of firing by the Ukrainian armed forces. <...> Four civilians, including a teenager born in 2006, received injuries of varying severity," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

In total, almost 300 shells from cannon artillery and MLRS were fired at residential areas of the region, 10 residential apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.

Earlier, the mission reported the death of a woman in the Chervonogvardeysky district of Makeevka as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.