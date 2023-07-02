Air defense systems shoot down drone in Belgorod region - governor

BELGOROD, July 2. /TASS/. The air defense system repelled an UAV attack in the Belgorod region on Sunday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense system worked over the Belgorod region. An aircraft-type UAV was shot down. Operational services are clarifying the consequences on the ground," he wrote.

The governor noted that according to preliminary data there were no casualties.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military fired around 70 rounds of ammunition at settlements in the Belgorod region, he added.