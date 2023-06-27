About 50 animals saved from fire at Rostov-on-Don zoo

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 27. /TASS/. About 50 animals, including rabbits, rats and snakes, have been saved from a zoo fire in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, deputy head of the city’s search and rescue service Yaroslav Gladchenko told reporters.

"The staff who were in the building at the time when the fire broke out were promptly evacuated. After that, animals were also evacuated; up to 50 [animals were saved]," he said.

A fire on the roof of the building that houses a terrarium, a museum and an exotarium was reported at 6:33 p.m. local time (15:33 GMT) on Monday. The blaze engulfed 300 square meters. The regional prosecutor’s office has launched a probe into compliance with fire safety standards.

The Rostov-on-Don zoo is one of the largest in Russia and Europe.