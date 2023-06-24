Crimean bridge to stay open to traffic - road management authority

KRASNODAR, June 24. /TASS/. The Crimean Bridge linking Russia’s Kuban area and Crimea remains open to normal traffic, the road management authority FKU Uprdor Taman told TASS on Saturday.

Asked if the bridge might be closed, the authority replied there were no such plans.

Earlier, Crimea’s Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko said that the transport infrastructure facilities and enterprises of the transport industry on the territory of Crimea were operating normally.

The head of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, said on his Telegram channel on Saturday afternoon the situation in the region required no additional restrictive measures.

"Life support systems are working normally. All police and security services have been alerted. The situation is fully under control," he wrote.