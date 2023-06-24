Security measures tightened in Moscow, say law-enforcement agencies

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Major facilities in Moscow have been placed under enhanced protection and security measures have been tightened in the Russian capital, the law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"Security measures have been tightened in Moscow and all major facilities, government agencies and transport infrastructure sites have been placed under enhanced protection," the law-enforcement agencies said.

OMON and SOBR special operations police forces and Russian National Guard units have gone on alert, the law-enforcement agencies said.

The Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin earlier posted several audio records with his statements, in which he claimed that strikes had allegedly been delivered against his formations and accused the country’s military leadership of that. In the wake of this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. The FSB urged Wagner fighters not to obey Prigozhin’s orders and take measures for his detention.

Russia’s Defense Ministry dismissed as untrue the reports that Russian forces had allegedly delivered a strike against "the rear bases of the Wagner private military company." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the situation around Prigozhin.