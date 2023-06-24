Russian forces prevent any breaches along Zaporozhye frontline, says regional official

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are attempting to attack in the Orekhov area in the Zaporozhye Region but Russian forces remain in their positions, preventing any breaches by the enemy, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian military is making attempts to attack in the Orekhov direction, Rogov said in a live broadcast on Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"The guys remain in their positions. They have not retreated or pulled back anywhere in the past two days. The frontline has not been breached. Everything is all right," the regional official said, replying to a question about the frontline situation.