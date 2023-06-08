Russia’s top diplomat, UN envoy to discuss Syrian conflict settlement

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet for talks on June 8 with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to discuss a set of measures aimed at settling the Syrian conflict.

Lavrov and Pedersen previously met on February 27, when they discussed humanitarian aid to Syria, including the aftermath of the earthquake in early February. Their meeting also focused on the need to lift all unilateral sanctions against Syria, which impeded humanitarian assistance and had a negative impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

The upcoming talks between Lavrov and Pedersen are held following a quadrilateral meeting of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey at the level of foreign ministers on the Syrian peace settlement, which was held on May 10, 2023 in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Back then, the ministers agreed to task their deputies with the preparation of a roadmap that would provide for the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara. Therefore, Lavrov and Pedersen are likely to discuss this issue as well during their meeting today.