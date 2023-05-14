Russia to quit Arctic Council in case of West’s destructive behavior — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia may quit the Arctic Council if the West acts in a destructive manner and violates its rights of a member in the organization, Russian Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large Nikolay Korchunov has told TASS in an interview.

"The problem of inviting the Russian side to events to be organized during Norway’s presidency was not discussed. At the same time, I would like to note that non-invitation of Russian delegates to Arctic Council events will mean that its rights of a member country are being violated and, in this case, our country’s further participation in this organization’s activities will hardly be possible," he said.