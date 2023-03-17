From 2014 to the start of military operation 4,374 residents killed in Donbass — Ombudsman

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Ukraine's aggression in Donbas resulted in the death of 4,374 residents from July 2014 to February 24, 2022, and nearly 8,000 were injured. Such data Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova cites in her report to the UN Security Council.

"From the beginning of the conflict and as of February 24, 2022, as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine on the territory of the DPR, 4,374 people, including 91 children, have been killed," according to the document published on the Ombudsman’s website on Saturday. "Almost 8,000 civilians received injuries of various degrees of severity, including 323 children, at least 27 of them acquired a disability."

On Friday, the UN Security Council voted on Friday against the speech of the DPR Ombudsman at a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Four countries (Russia, Brazil, Ghana and China) spoke in support of Morozova's speech during the procedural vote, eight (Albania, the UK, Malta, USA, France, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan) opposed. Three countries (Gabon, Mozambique, UAE) abstained.