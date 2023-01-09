Ukraine shelled DPR settlements 13 times over 24 hours

DONETSK, January 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military on Monday shelled various populated settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic 13 times, firing 57 shells of various caliber, the DPR's mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Tuesday.

"The enemy carries out six shellings from 155 mm and 152 mm artillery in the Donetsk direction. On the Gorlovka front, seven shellings from 155 mm and 152 mm artillery were carried out. A total of 57 pieces of various ammunition were fired," the report said.

Earlier, there were reports of one dead and three wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.