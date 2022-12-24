Ukrainian forces open fire on Republican Injury Center in Donetsk — mayor

DONETSK, December 24. /TASS/. Donetsk’s Republican Center has come under shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, leading to broken windows, Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Saturday.

"According to eyewitnesses, there were strikes on Shchors Street, near the railway hospital, and glazing has been broken in the building of the Republican Injury Center," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had fired eight rockets using multiple launch rocket systems into the Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk.