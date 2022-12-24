Former Roscosmos chief suffers concussion, shrapnel wound above right scapula — aide

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Dmitry Rogozin, former chief of the Russian space agency Roscosmos who is now heading the Tsar’s Wolves team of military advisers, has sustained concussion and a shrapnel wound above his right scapula, Rogozin’s aide told reporters on Saturday.

"Dmitry Olegovich has a penetrating wound - an 8 by 6 mm metal splinter pierced above his right scapula next to the spine. Miraculously, it did not hit his lung. Moreover, he had a concussion. There are no other wounds," he said, adding that former Roscosmos chief is to undergo surgery in hospital near Moscow.

"Dmitry Rogozin and two other military advisers wounded in the shelling of Donetsk have arrived at hospitals located in the Moscow Region. In a few days Dmitry Olegovich will undergo surgery to remove a shrapnel lodged close to his spine," he noticed.

According to Rogozin’s aide, two more wounded military advisers were still in grave condition in Donetsk and the third in Rostov-on-Don.

The aide added that before the operation Rogozin planned to attend the farewell service for his killed aide Mikhail Bridasov.

Rogozin was wounded in a shelling attack in Donetsk on December 21. Doctors in Donetsk and Rostov did not dare to perform surgery on him due to the complexity of the wound.