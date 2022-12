MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Residents of Kharkov Region territories, occupied by the armed forces of Ukraine, continue to flee to Russia, head of the Kharkov region military civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Thursday.

"Up until now, civilians are trying to flee territories occupied by Ukrainian nationalists," he said.

"Our main objective is to help those people whenever possible," the official added.