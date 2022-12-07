Fire in Gorlovka hospital, caused by Ukrainian shelling, put out — rescuers

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. The fire in the city hospital of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which broke out after Ukrainian shelling on Tuesday night, has been put out, the DPR emergencies ministry said on Wednesday.

"At 22:15, the hotline of Gorlovka's firefighter and rescue service was informed that the roof of the City Hospital No. 3’s pulmonary department building caught fire after being hit by an incendiary projectile. First firefighting units reported that around 2.5 square meters of the building’s roof were on fire, and attic flooring partially collapsed," the ministry said on its Telegram channel. "The fire was put out at 22:29."

No injuries were reported.

Gorlovka mayor Ivan Prikholdko said the city hospital in the Kalininsky district had been shelled on Tuesday. In his words, power supplies to the building were cut as a result of the attack.