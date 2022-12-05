28 civilians wounded in LPR’s Alchevsk as result of Ukrainian HIMARS attack

LUGANSK, December 5. /TASS/. Twenty-eight civilians were wounded in the city of Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), which came under shelling from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers by Ukrainian troops, Alchevsk’s mayor Albert Apshev said on Monday.

"Ukrainian nationalists’ inhuman shelling attack targeted civilians, civil infrastructure facilities. As a result of shelling, <…> 28 people received wounds," he was quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of the city administration.

Earlier, a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies told TASS that Ukraine’s strike on Alchevsk killed ten people, including refugees living in the city’s hostels.

Apshev offered his condolences to the relatives of those killed and wished "courage and the soonest recovery" to those wounded.

According to the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, six HUMARS rockets were fired at Alchevsk at 05:55 a.m. Moscow time.