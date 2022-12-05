Death toll in Donetsk shelling grows to four - DPR territorial defense headquarters

DONETSK, December 5./TASS/. Four civilians were killed on Monday after Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk, the DPR territorial defense headquarters said.

"As a result of the shelling of central Donetsk by Ukrainian armed units, the number of fatalities grew to four, and three more civilians were wounded," the headquarters wrote on its Telegram channel.

A 17-year-old girl was among the civilians wounded on Monday, sources from the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes told TASS.

Earlier,it was reported that Ukrainian troops had shelled the Voroshilov, Kiev and Kuibyshev districts of Donetsk, using a Grad multiple rocket launch system.