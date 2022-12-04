Ukrainian troops deliver strikes at residential quarters in central Donetsk

DONETSK, December 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops delivered a strike at Donetsk’s central district, a TASS correspondent reported from the site on Sunday.

At least three rockets hit apartment blocks in the center of the city.

According to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, six shells from the Grad multiple rocket launcher were fired at Donetsk’s Voroshilovsky district.

Apart from that, the Leninsky district in the south of Donetsk also came under shelling.